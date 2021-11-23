Community reacts to Randol’s closing their doors after 50 years

(KLFY)- An iconic restaurant known for its seafood menu and dance floor is closed after 50 years.

“We have the memories.

“You hate to let them go.”

“We will miss it.”

For half a century, Randol’s served Acadiana has its one stop Cajun spot.

You could swing by for a seafood supper while listening to the sounds of Cajun or Zydeco music.

“It just seemed like they would be here forever.”

Saturday, Randol’s announced their doors would close for good.

On a Facebook post, they say “We weren’t expecting it so soon, but last night was our last night of two steppin’, toe tappin’ fun. We offer our sincerest thanks and deepest gratitude for all of your support for the past 50 years. It was a pleasure to be a part of your birthdays, traditions, and especially your “remember when’s.”

“I think the best thing were the people dancing, just having a good time.”

According to a report from Gulf Seafood News, owner Frank Randol received an offer to buy the land the restaurant sits on.

One resident says it had been many years since she visited the restaurant but always remembered the meal she ate.

“It was all good.”

Another fond memory for many Acadiana residents was Randol’s iconic dance floor.

“In 1985, my sister-in-law and brother gave us a Christmas present, it was Cajun dancing at Randol’s. We ate fantastic. They had great bands.”

In the report, Randol says it was never about the building itself, but about the people inside.

He says “You might show up a stranger, but you’ll leave a friend”

“There was a hodge-podge of people, older people and younger people. It was a welcoming environment.”