LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Acadiana Workforce Solutions is hosting a Community Resource and Job Fair at the end of this month. There will be over 40 companies at the fair, and some employers will be accepting applications and interviewing on-site.

The fair is scheduled for March 31 at the Martin Luther King Center from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

There will be resources there for attendees to utilize such as training providers for short-term, certificate-based, and 2/4 year degree programs, plus, non-profit organizations will be there to inform attendees what they do and the services they provide.

The pre-registration page is now open and should be filled out before the fair.

Attendees should also be prepared with the following things: