Collectible ornament debuts featuring Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Opelousas

An ornament featuring Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Opelousas, which was dedicated in 1949, is making its debut this year.

The 2019 ornament is available at select stores in downtown Opelousas which include Sebastien-Dupré Fine Jewelry, Back in Time, and the Opelousas Tourist Information Center.

The 2019 collectible ornament is the eighth in a series of collectible ornaments. The first debuted in 2012 and featured the famed Jim Bowie Oak and the old Homère Mouton Law Office.

The rest of the ornaments include:

Hope, Hook & Ladder Co. #1 (2013)

St. Landry Catholic Church (2014)

The Old St. Landry Parish Courthouse (2015)

St. Landry Lumber (2016)

Old Governor’s Mansion (2017)

Michael Prudhomme Home (2018)

The collectible ornament sells for $16 and is limited in quantity. Proceeds from the sale of the Christmas ornaments assist in preserving and revitalizing efforts for downtown Opelousas.

According to officials with City of Opelousas Tourism, the arrival of the Holy Ghost order in Opelousas helped pave the way for worship services for Catholic African Americans and influenced the city’s rich spiritual history. Father James A. Hyland arrived in Opelousas in October 1920 where he called a special meeting to create a church to serve the area’s black population. In November of that same year, a charter of the Holy Ghost Church was granted.

Today, Holy Ghost remains one of the largest African American Catholic congregations in the United States, according to the Opelousas Tourism. This year, the church is celebrating its 100-year centennial.

For more information, you can contact Opelousas Tourism at 337-948-5227 or by email at tourism@cityofopelousas.com