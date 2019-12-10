Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Collectible ornament debuts featuring Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Opelousas

Community
Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Opelousas Main Street

An ornament featuring Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Opelousas, which was dedicated in 1949, is making its debut this year.

The 2019 ornament is available at select stores in downtown Opelousas which include Sebastien-Dupré Fine Jewelry, Back in Time, and the Opelousas Tourist Information Center.

The 2019 collectible ornament is the eighth in a series of collectible ornaments. The first debuted in 2012 and featured the famed Jim Bowie Oak and the old Homère Mouton Law Office.

The rest of the ornaments include:

  • Hope, Hook & Ladder Co. #1 (2013)
  • St. Landry Catholic Church (2014)
  • The Old St. Landry Parish Courthouse (2015)
  • St. Landry Lumber (2016)
  • Old Governor’s Mansion (2017)
  • Michael Prudhomme Home (2018) 

The collectible ornament sells for $16 and is limited in quantity. Proceeds from the sale of the Christmas ornaments assist in preserving and revitalizing efforts for downtown Opelousas.

According to officials with City of Opelousas Tourism, the arrival of the Holy Ghost order in Opelousas helped pave the way for worship services for Catholic African Americans and influenced the city’s rich spiritual history. Father James A. Hyland arrived in Opelousas in October 1920 where he called a special meeting to create a church to serve the area’s black population.  In November of that same year, a charter of the Holy Ghost Church was granted. 

Today, Holy Ghost remains one of the largest African American Catholic congregations in the United States, according to the Opelousas Tourism. This year, the church is celebrating its 100-year centennial. 

For more information, you can contact Opelousas Tourism at 337-948-5227 or by email at tourism@cityofopelousas.com 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

49°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
20 mph N
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.
41°F Rain showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

46°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early with some clearing overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
41°F Showers early with some clearing overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

45°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Light rain early. Then remaining cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
41°F Light rain early. Then remaining cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

48°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
20 mph N
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early with some clearing overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
41°F Showers early with some clearing overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
22 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
40°F Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar