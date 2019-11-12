Coats for Acadiana drop off locations

Home Bank is currently accepting coats at its following Acadiana bank branches:
- 503 Kaliste Saloom Rd.
Lafayette, LA 70508
- 1245 Camellia Blvd., Ste 100
Lafayette LA 70508
- 1001 Johnston St.
Lafayette, LA 70502
- 1020 Coolidge Blvd.
Lafayette, LA 70503
- 2810 Johnston St.
Lafayette LA 70503
- 4202 Johnston St.
Lafayette, LA 70503
- 5028 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy.
Lafayette, LA 70508
- 100 Albertson Pkwy.
Broussard, LA 70518
- 1219 Albertson Pkwy.
Broussard, LA 70518
- 806 Veterans Dr.
Carencro, LA 70520
- 301 S Main St.
St. Martinville, LA 70582
- 4421 Catahoula Hwy.
St. Martinville, LA 70582
- 1021 Bridge St.
Parks, LA 70582
- 800 I-10 S Frontage Rd.
Scott LA 70583
- 357 Odd Fellows Rd.
Crowley, LA 70526
- 128 E Academy Ave.
Jennings, LA 70546
- 102 S Adams St.
Welsh, LA 70591
- 114 N Main St.
Church Point, LA 70525
- 805 Main St.
Elton, LA 70532