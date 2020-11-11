Coats for Acadiana Day set for Nov. 20, Home Bank branches also accepting donations

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Coats for Acadiana Day is set for Nov. 20, 2020.

You can drop off coats at St. Edmond’s Catholic Church at 4131 W. Congress St. in Lafayette from 8 a.m-5 p.m.

You can also drop off coats at the following Home Bank branches around Acadiana during regular business hours.

  1. 503 Kaliste Saloom Rd.
    Lafayette, LA 70508
  2. 1245 Camellia Blvd., Ste 100
    Lafayette LA 70508 
  3. 1001 Johnston St.
    Lafayette, LA 70502
  4. 1020 Coolidge Blvd.
    Lafayette, LA 70503
  5. 2810 Johnston St.
    Lafayette LA 70503 
  6. 4202 Johnston St.
    Lafayette, LA 70503
  7. 5028 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy.
    Lafayette, LA 70508
  8. 100 Albertson Pkwy.
    Broussard, LA 70518 
  9. 1219 Albertson Pkwy.
    Broussard, LA 70518
  10. 806 Veterans Dr.
    Carencro, LA 70520
  11. 301 S Main St.
    St. Martinville, LA 70582 
  12. 4421 Catahoula Hwy.
    St. Martinville, LA 70582 
  13. 1021 Bridge St.
    Parks, LA 70582 
  14. 800 I-10 S Frontage Rd.
    Scott LA 70583 
  15. 357 Odd Fellows Rd.
    Crowley, LA 70526 
  16. 128 E Academy Ave.
    Jennings, LA  70546    
  17. 102 S Adams St.
    Welsh, LA 70591
  18. 114 N Main St.
    Church Point, LA 70525 
  19. 805 Main St.
    Elton, LA 70532

