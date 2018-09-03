Coastal Shrine Club Shriners Wild Game Cook-Off
The cook-off will be held on Sat. 8 at the Delcambre Shrimp Festival building.
Cooks will need to be ready to serve noon.
Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 to 11, free to children 4 and under.
Food samples are free. Beverages are $1 to $2.
The wild game cook-off is hosted by the Coast Shrine Club Shriners.
