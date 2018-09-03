Community

Coastal Shrine Club Shriners Wild Game Cook-Off

Posted: Sep 03, 2018 12:40 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2018 12:40 PM CDT

The cook-off will be held on Sat. 8 at the Delcambre Shrimp Festival building.

Cooks will need to be ready to serve noon.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 to 11, free to children 4 and under.

Food samples are free. Beverages are $1 to $2.

The wild game cook-off is hosted by the Coast Shrine Club Shriners.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


