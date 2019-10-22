City Wide Health and Fitness Expo set for Oct. 26

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A group of local entities advocating for healthy living will once again host the annual City-Wide Health and Fitness Expo, Saturday, October. 26, 2019.

Health experts from across Acadiana are taking the initial steps, providing more resources to face many health disparities within the community.

“Such as high blood pressure., heart disease, kidney disease,” said Whaleb Gibbs with the 100 Black Men of Greater Lafayette. Gibbs said this is all about knowing your numbers.

“We talk to some individuals and they say well I really don’t want to know what I have. But yes, it’s very important to know what you have going on your body,” Gibbs added.

Sponsors of the event include 100 Black Men, VFit Health Coaching & State Representative Vincent Pierre in conjunction with Acadiana Black Nurses Association.

These organizations have put on health initiatives for the past eight years at different times. They’ve decided to pull their resources together and make one big annual expo as a collaborative effort.

“We’re going to make sure we accomplish that by getting the information that would put somebody at risk for things like kidney disease,” explained Dr. Iris Malone with Acadiana Black Nurses.

Attendees can expect over 10 screenings from (kidney, diabetes, vision, hearing, colon, diabetes foot, depression, blood pressure, BMI/fat% check and more).

Physical trainers are also collaborating to assist those aiming to achieve a specific goal. “I would say being here in Louisiana it’s the great tasting food. People have the misconception that people can’t have good tasting food that’s healthy,” Sean Polider, a trainer with Next Level Fitness and Nutrition Gym.

While chronic illnesses continue to plague the community, health advocates are making sure more awareness is brought to personal care.

“A lot of this can be prevented, but we often don’t do is go and get the screening done,” said Gibbs.

Call La. Kidney Foundation 504-861-4500 to Reserve KIDNEY SCREENINGS

Call 337-262-2330 To Reserve Vendor Booth

The annual expo will be held at Progressive Community Center from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 pm.