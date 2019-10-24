Volunteers needed: City-wide clean up in Ville Platte set for Saturday

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)- On Saturday, the city of Ville Platte is hosting a city-wide clean up.

Mayor Jennifer Vidrine says, “We are having a city-wide gathering. We want everybody in the city to get together so we can help pick up the litter and trash in the city.”

Mayor Vidrine says sprucing up the city could help attract businesses to want to do business in Ville Platte.

“It is great for economic development. When we have businesses that are coming to Ville Platte to try and locate, we want them to see that our city is clean and our citizens have civic pride,” Vidrine added.

The mayor says the number one thing they need are volunteers.

Mayor Vidrine explains, “We are asking any person or any individual or any group who wants to join us on Saturday and help out to please meet us at city hall at 8 a.m. and we will have a destination for you.”

For larger items, the city is asking its residents to dump trash into dumpsters located across town.

Visit www.cityofvilleplatte.com for more.