Breaking News
Some local community, sports events dates changed due to rainy weekend weather
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Volunteers needed: City-wide clean up in Ville Platte set for Saturday

Community

by: , KLFY

Posted: / Updated:

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)- On Saturday, the city of Ville Platte is hosting a city-wide clean up.

Mayor Jennifer Vidrine says, “We are having a city-wide gathering. We want everybody in the city to get together so we can help pick up the litter and trash in the city.”

Mayor Vidrine says sprucing up the city could help attract businesses to want to do business in Ville Platte.

“It is great for economic development. When we have businesses that are coming to Ville Platte to try and locate, we want them to see that our city is clean and our citizens have civic pride,” Vidrine added.

The mayor says the number one thing they need are volunteers.

Mayor Vidrine explains, “We are asking any person or any individual or any group who wants to join us on Saturday and help out to please meet us at city hall at 8 a.m. and we will have a destination for you.”

For larger items, the city is asking its residents to dump trash into dumpsters located across town.

Visit www.cityofvilleplatte.com for more.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
65°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
65°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
65°F Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
65°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
61°F Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar