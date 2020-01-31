City of Youngsville, Youngsville Sports Complex featured in national SportsEvents Magazine

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY)– The City of Youngsville and the Youngsville Sports Complex have both been featured in SportsEvents Magazine and recognized as “Destinations and Venues to Watch in 2020.”

SportsEvents Magazine describes in the article how the City of Youngsville, rated by Yahoo.com, is the “Best City to Live in Louisiana.” It also acknowledges the City of Youngsville as one of the fastest growing communities in the state.

Mayor Ken Ritter stated, “I’m honored to accept this award on behalf of our citizens. The Youngsville Sports Complex continues to be a top economic driver in our region and a premier destination for worldwide visitors.”

To see SportsEvents Magazine’s article, you can click here.