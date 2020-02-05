Live Now
Cite des Arts provide space to create for aspiring performing artists

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- It’s an incubator for arts and culture in the Hub City that’s recognized for giving locals a space to create.

Cite des Arts is a grassroots organization that’s been in Acadiana for nearly 20 years. It is a platform, showcasing the work of young and aspiring artists to the public.

It’s a world where the average person can become a star. Maureen Brennan, founder and executive director,  unconventionally fell into the theater realm.

“It allows us to see the world through different eyes,” said Brennan.

In 2002, she held onto a dream and transformed an old building into an avenue for creatives to produce their own art.

“I looked around and saw we had eight different theater groups and the only place any of them could perform was in restaurants,” she said.

Since then, Cite des Arts has supported visual arts, theatre, dance and so on. “From the established artists, on down to folks no one has ever heard of and they’re looking for that one opportunity to show their work,” said program director Daniel Ladmirault.

That opportunity is here. Ladmirault described how they make the magic happen. “We are always looking to broaden our base and be as diverse as possible in the voices that we represent,” he added.


Whether it’s a full-blown production, or a simple poetry night, space can be rented for whatever endeavor, making sure everyone has access to art.  

“Power comes when we find our own voice. After Katrina, we had groups that did storytelling, and really started talking and you can see the change,” said Brennan.

Cite de Arts is a nonprofit that depends on the community’s support to further its programming.

Youth programs are also available here for any art discipline.

Their next scheduled event, ‘The Groovy Movies”, is March 2 at 7 p.m.

To learn more about the center, click here.

