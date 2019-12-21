Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

‘Christmas Without Walls’ brings holiday cheer to less fortunate in community

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A local agency is spreading the holiday spirit with an annual program to help the less fortunate.


Most of the homeless population are celebrating Christmas without walls, meaning, no where safe to sleep or shelter. But this is truly the giving season where SMILE CAA steps in with Christmas cheer.

It was a heartfelt moment inside smile community action agency as people from all walks of life gathered to receive warm clothes on the backs.

“It’s beautiful. that’s the only way i can explain it. Just beautiful,” said Veronica Green.

The agency collects winter items throughout the year to give back during this annual program.

“We know during this time of season, there are a lot of families that are suffering different adversities. But we just want you to know that we will continue to think about you, pray for you and help you along the way,” Green said.

People like Green depend on this agency and the services it provides to turn their lives around.

“I know what it’s like to struggle,” said Green.

Testimonies of living with no-to-low income, being elderly or disabled and more filled the room.

“And when people offer to help, it’s a blessing. It’s like someone finally cares about us,” Green said.

That affection was displayed as gifts, food hot chocolate and other resources were handed out.

“It is everything to them. Especially when you see someone sleeping on the streets and they don’t have blankets or loves,” said Gwendolyn Dunbar, with SMILE CAA.

Dunbar recently joined SMILE’s staff with a passion to make a difference, she said.

“It’s a little sad when people call sometimes and you have to hear their story heart breaks for them because you want to help everybody, but you cant help everybody. But you try,” Dunbar said.

Anyone interested in donating winter items, you can drop them off at 501 St. John Street in Lafayette.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

50°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
45°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

49°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 49°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
45°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

49°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
45°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
47°F Cloudy with showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories