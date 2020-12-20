Children in military families gifted with early Christmas presents in Carencro

(KLFY) Lots of great organizations spreading holiday cheer across Acadiana Saturday.

In Carencro, Navy Veteran Michael Edmond and his wife Racquel hosted the annual Christmas toy giveaway.

The event took place at the local Walmart for kids with a veteran parent.

Each child received a stocking stuffed with toys, and the military family also received a ham for Christmas dinner.

“The military is a small community, large but small. Very prideful. I’ve been there. I’ve been homeless. I’ve been on drugs. I was once a kid. I was once in the military so that’s our way of giving back to the community and to military families.”