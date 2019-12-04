Breaking News
Campus threat under investigation at Lafayette High School
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Chick-fil-A opens new location in New Iberia with a “campout party”

Community
Posted: / Updated:

NEW IBERIA, La. – Chick-fil-A will open its first New Iberia restaurant at 1116 E Admiral Doyle Dr. on Dec. 5 with nearly 100 newly hired employees, the company said.

First 100 Campout event 

The overnight, 12-hour grand opening First 100 Campout party includes engaging activities for participants who also will enjoy eating a Chick-fil-A meal during the countdown to the opening, with up to 100 adults winning a digital offer card for a year of free Chick-fil-A meals (52 meals with each consisting of a Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, medium waffle potato fries and a medium beverage).

Participants can start gathering at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 4 for registration that begins in the restaurant parking lot at 6 p.m.

 The community event is open to guests surrounding the restaurant with a list of eligible zip codes and complete rules found at https://thechickenwire.chick-fil-a.com/News/Future-Openings

For more information about the Lagniappe Village restaurant, visit Facebook at www.facebook.com/cfalagniappevillage

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
46°F A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Crowley

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Opelousas

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Breaux Bridge

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

New Iberia

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Some clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories