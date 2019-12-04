Chick-fil-A opens new location in New Iberia with a “campout party”

NEW IBERIA, La. – Chick-fil-A will open its first New Iberia restaurant at 1116 E Admiral Doyle Dr. on Dec. 5 with nearly 100 newly hired employees, the company said.

First 100 Campout event

The overnight, 12-hour grand opening First 100 Campout party includes engaging activities for participants who also will enjoy eating a Chick-fil-A meal during the countdown to the opening, with up to 100 adults winning a digital offer card for a year of free Chick-fil-A meals (52 meals with each consisting of a Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, medium waffle potato fries and a medium beverage).

Participants can start gathering at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 4 for registration that begins in the restaurant parking lot at 6 p.m.

The community event is open to guests surrounding the restaurant with a list of eligible zip codes and complete rules found at https://thechickenwire.chick-fil-a.com/News/Future-Openings

For more information about the Lagniappe Village restaurant, visit Facebook at www.facebook.com/cfalagniappevillage