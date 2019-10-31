KLFY News 10’s Mark Rigsby talks to one homeowner in Lafayette who goes all out on Halloween decorations, making it a main attraction for trick-or-treaters.
Check out this Lafayette ‘tricked’ out Halloween house
Abbeville47°F Clear Feels like 43°
- Wind
- 8 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 60%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F A clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph N
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Crowley48°F Clear Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 9 mph N
- Humidity
- 61%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph N
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Opelousas47°F Clear Feels like 43°
- Wind
- 8 mph N
- Humidity
- 59%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F A clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph N
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Breaux Bridge50°F Clear Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 13 mph N
- Humidity
- 54%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph N
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
New Iberia49°F Clear Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 12 mph N
- Humidity
- 64%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent