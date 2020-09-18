Check out Festivals Acadiens et Créoles’ 2020 virtual music lineup

LAFAYETTE, La. Festivals Acadiens et Créoles, the annual music and arts celebration typically held in Lafayette’s Girard Park, will be virtual this year, with some shows live and others from the event’s archives.

The event is scheduled Oct. 9 through Oct. 11. All music can be found on the Festivals Acadiens et Créoles Facebook or website.

As always, the official boudin cutting is scheduled for 6 p.m. live from Scène Ma Louisiane at the Acadiana Center for the Arts to kick off the event.

Here’s the music scheduled for the festival:

Friday

Lost Bayou Ramblers, 6:10 p.m., Salle de Danse at the Blue Moon Saloon

Roddie Romero & the Hub City Allstars, 6:30 p.m., live from Scène Ma Louisiane at the AcA

Horace Trahan & the Ossun Express, 7 p.m., Salle de Danse at the Blue Moon Saloon

Terry & the Zydeco Bad Boys, 7:30 p.m., Salle de Danse at the Blue Moon Saloon

Pine Leaf Boys, 7:55 p.m., live from Scène Ma Louisiane at the AcA

Saturday

Official Live Stream Kick Off, 4 p.m., live from Scène Mon Héritage at Rock‘n’Bowl

Jourdan Thibodeaux et Les Rôdailleurs, 4:05 p.m., live from Scène Mon Héritage at Rock‘n’Bowl

Zachary Richard, 4:35 p.m., live from Scène Ma Louisiane at the AcA

T’Monde, 5 p.m., at KRVS

Jeffery Broussard & the Creole Cowboys, 5:20 p.m., live from Scène Mon Héritage at Rock‘n’Bowl

Nathan Williams & the Zydeco Cha Chas, 5:50 p.m., live from Scène Ma Louisiane at the AcA

Feufollet Trio, 6:15 p.m., Salle de Danse at the Blue Moon Saloon

Corey Ledet, 6:35 p.m., live from Scène Mon Héritage at Rock‘n’Bowl

Chris Ardoin & Nu Step, 7 p.m., live from Scène Ma Louisiane at the AcA

Bonsoir, Catin, 7:40 p.m., live from Scène Mon Héritage at Rock‘n’Bowl

Sunday