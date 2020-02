LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Global tech firm CGI will host a career fair on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 538 Cajundome Blvd. in Lafayette.

The company says it is looking for entry level and experienced IT professionals to fill up to 160 positions across the state.



Attendees are asked to dress professionally and bring copies of their resumes. On site interviews will take place for qualified candidates.

Click here for more information on upcoming job fairs.