Center stage: Northside High alumni give back to community through inspiration

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Three Northside alumni are taking center stage to show their community that, despite adversity, success is possible.

Most may have seen these three behind a podium, performing live in concert, or even at a dance hall teaching a new line dance. It’s not about just being in the spotlight for them, but how they use their light to inspire others.

“You can be successful internationally and still come from little bitty Lafayette and not necessarily have to leave,” said Bryson Benard, also known as the recording artist, New Cupid.

Tonya Bolden-Ball, Northside Class of 1993, Cupid 1997, and Lil Nate, 2004, come from all walks of life but are utilizing their talents to defy the stereotypes of Northside Lafayette.

“I was always running my mouth. Now, to see that come full circle… I’m running my mouth with a purpose,” said Tonya Bolden-Ball.

She’s a renowned public speaker that has taken her “Moments of Elevation” radio series to new heights. Recently, she was invited to speak at the New Orleans Essence Festival.

“Five minutes. The best five minutes ever,” she added.

Cupid and Lil Nate also were invited once again to perform. “It’s a very humbling experience to be around so many musicians. So many artists. megastars,” said Lil Nate.

“When I’m on stage, there’s this feeling in the air. like we’re going to dance and have a good time.”

It’s their passion turned purpose that rooted from the halls of Northside High. Despite negative reflections of crime, violence, and poverty in the area, they bring hope.

“I just want to be that positive role model that the students can see, hey, he came from here and he’s doing some great things and I want to be like him if not better,” Lil Nate added.

“It’s getting a seat at the table, but once you get a seat at the table, build your own table. Once you build your own table, share a seat. Share the blueprint,” said Bolden-Ball.

Cupid and Lil Nate’s contributions continue by using music to educate and give back. Bolden-ball leads and mentors students at SLCC’s Center for Minority Excellence.

