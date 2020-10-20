Celebrating 50 years: Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana’s Great Futures Gala goes virtual

LAFAYETTE, La. – Thursday, December 3rd, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana will hold a virtual Great Futures Gala, presented by Superior Energy Service, LHC Group and Myers Family Foundation.

This year’s virtual event celebrates Boys & Girls Clubs 50 years in Acadiana and will include entertainment by club members, a look inside each of the Boys & Girls Clubs and what makes them unique, an incredible live and silent auction that will run November 16 through December 13, 30 days of dining raffle and custom watch party kits. The event will be live-streamed on KLFY and the Boys & Girls Clubs Facebook page at 6:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana’s 6 Clubs (two Lafayette, Iberia, St. Landry, Vermilion and Calcasieu) and the thousands of kids who walk through the doors each year.

To learn more or become a sponsor visit www.bgcacadiana.com, contact Rhyan Wheeler at (337) 268-9555 or email rwheeler@bgcacadiana.com.