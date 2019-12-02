Celebrate the holidays throughout Acadiana

Although many have been in the Christmas spirit since before Thanksgiving, the start of December also brings the start of many holiday events and traditions throughout Cajun Country.

Here are few things in Acadiana you and your family can enjoy throughout the month of December to celebrate the holiday season:

In Lafayette Parish:

Acadian Village, Lafayette. 5:30-9 p.m. $10 at the gate; $8 in advance. Festival fundraiser with half a million lights, displays, food, entertainment, and holiday shopping. 337-981-2364, AcadianVillage.org. Dec. 1-31 – Christmas at the Alexandre Mouton House . 1122 Lafayette St., Lafayette. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $5 Adults, $3 Seniors, $2 Students. The Alexandre Mouton House will be decorated for Christmas with period decorations. 337-234-2208.

Oil Center, Lafayette. 5-9 p.m. Celebrate as the switch is pulled to light the colossal Santa, sleigh and reindeer over Coolidge Blvd. Enjoy music, food and fun, and of course shopping! For children of all ages…Santa will be on hand to take pictures. Behold the living Nativity and enjoy an outdoor snow yard. You do not want to miss Lafayette’s most loved holiday tradition. 337-232-1267, TheOilCenter.com. Dec. 3 – Sonic Drive-In Christmas Parade. Downtown to the Oil Center, Lafayette. 1 p.m. Free. One of the oldest Christmas activities in Acadiana. Parade features over 20 floats, high school marching bands and the official arrival of Santa Claus to Lafayette. 337-988-5301.

. Sugar Mill Pond Town Center, 120 Waterview Rd., Youngsville. 7-8 p.m. Free. The Living Bethlehem is a live nativity drama, held outdoors at Sugar Mill Pond and features a cast of children, live animals and a children’s choir. 337-856-2323, SugarMillPond.com. Dec. 9 -10 – The Nutcracker . Heymann Performing Arts Center, Lafayette. Lafayette Ballet Theatre with Principal guest artists from the Pacific Northwest Ballet, and the entire dance community, present the Holiday classic, The Nutcracker. A full-length classical ballet in two acts, based on the story of E. T. A. Hoffmann’s “Nutcracker and the King of Mice” with original music of Peter Tchaikovsky. For ticket information call 337-262-0444 or 337-291-5555, LafayetteBalletTheatre.org.

. St. John Cathedral, 914 St. John Street, Lafayette. 7:30 p.m. Free. Traditional candlelight service of readings and choral music for the Christmas season in the beautiful ambiance of St. John Cathedral. 337-232-1322, SaintJohnCathedral.org. Dec. 12-23 – Old-Time Christmas at Vermilionville . 300 Fisher Rd., Lafayette. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily. (Family Day-Dec. 17) Regular admission $10 adults, $8 seniors, $6 students and children 6 & under enter free. Group rates available. Experience the simple warmth and beauty of Christmas past as our historic village brings to life the holiday traditions of yesteryear. You can meet Papa Noël, learn how to make wax candles, sing along to Christmas carols, watch popcorn stringing and even get a taste of apple cider! Perfect for student field trips. 337-233-4077, Vermilionville.org.

. Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Rd., Lafayette. 7 p.m. Admission. Acadiana Symphony Orchestra’s annual Christmas concert celebrates the magic of the season with Roddie Romero & the Hub City All-stars, Chorale Acadienne singing traditional holiday favorites including selections by G.F. Handel, P. Tchaikovsky, I. Berlin, L. Anderson and others.337-232-4277 ext. 1, AcadianaSymphony.org. Dec. 31 – New Year’s Noon Carnival & Countdown. Children’s Museum of Acadiana, Lafayette. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Ring in the New Year at the stroke of 12 Noon with fun for the whole family. 337-232-8500, ChildrensMuseumOfAcadiana.com.

In St. Landry Parish

. 828 E. Landry St., Opelousas. 5-8:30 p.m. Free. The annual lighting of the historic Le Vieux Village celebrates the season with children’s activities, Christmas carols and a visit from Papa Noël! 800-424-5442, CityOfOpelousas.com. Dec. 1-2 – Christmas at Coteau . Schools of the Sacred Heart, Grand Coteau. This year’s schedule of events includes the Holiday Market, Coteau Café, the Friday gourmet luncheon, Cookies at Coteau, Eat Drink & Be Merry Saturday Luncheon. You can also enjoy the Sounds of Coteau, where the lower school students perform Christmas music at 10:15 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. in the chapel. SSHCoteau.org.

Dec. 7-8 – Eunice Community Concert Band & Choir Christmas Concert. Liberty Center for the Performing Arts, 200 Park Ave., Eunice. Eunice Community Concert Band & Choir presents the 2017 Christmas concert and includes a variety of styles. This family-friendly event is designed to get everyone in the holiday mood. 337-457-1776, CajunTravel.com, 337-457-1776.

In St. Martin Parish

Dec. 2 – Tour of Homes St. Martin de Tours Church Square, St. Martinville. 337-394-2235, StMartinville.org/Festivals.html.

St. Martin de Tours Church Square, St. Martinville. stroll around the historic square stopping at numerous historic sites to enjoy a taste some of the best cajun and creole food in Acadiana. 337-394-2235, StMartinville.org/Festivals.html Dec. 10 – St Martin de Tours Lighting of the Square / Bicentennial Closing. St. Martin de Tours Church Square, St. Martinville. 337-394-2235, StMartinville.org/Festivals.html.

In Iberia Parish

Dec. 1-31 – Victorian Christmas at the Joseph Jefferson Home . Rip Van Winkle Gardens of Jefferson Island, New Iberia. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission. Tours of the Joseph Jefferson Home and Rip Van Winkle Gardens decorated for the Holiday Season. 337-359-8525, RipVanWinkleGardens.org.

. Delcambre Docks. 411 S. Richard St. 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Fun for the whole family as you watch lighted boats of all sizes cruise Bayou Carlin while listening to Christmas music. 337-658-2422. Dec. 3 – Jeanerette Christmas Parade . Main Street. 1 – 3 p.m. Christmas parade with Santa Claus, marching bands, dance groups and more. 337-579-2153, IberiaTravel.com.

Shadows-on-the-Teche, New Iberia. Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission. Tours of Shadows-on-the-Teche Plantation & Gardens decorated for Holiday season. 337-369-6446, ShadowsOnTheTeche.org. Dec. 9 – TABASCO Presents: A Taste of Christmas . Avery Island, New Iberia. 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Admission. The event is a Christmas-themed festival filled with games and activities the whole family can participate in. Activities will include: Hot Chocolate Bar, Santa Photo Opp, Gingerbread Decorating with Mrs. Clause, a Trolley ride through Jungle Gardens, and more! Tabasco.com.

Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce, 111 West Main Street, New Iberia. Family scavengers hunt with activities throughout the day and prize drawings for prizes. 337-364-1836, IberiaTravel.com. Dec. 9 – Magic on Main Christmas Parade . Main Street, New Iberia. 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Events throughout the day, including a Christmas themed breakfast, craft vendors, food trucks, musical performances and lighting of the Community Christmas Tree. There will be a cutest PJ contest and winners will ride in the parade on the “Santa” float. Magic on Main Christmas Parade with Santa Claus, marching bands and dance groups at 6 p.m. 337-207-5670, IberiaTravel.com.

. Main Street, Delcambre. 2-4 p.m. Parade begins at corner of Main Street & S. Pelloat to Delcambre Shrimp Festival Bldg. 337-519-2541, IberiaTravel.com. Dec. 22 – Hugo Kringle. Iberia Parish Library, 445 E. Main St., New Iberia. Mike Anderson better known as Hugo Kringle sings Christmas songs and tells stories of growing up with the boy who would become Santa Claus. 337-364-7150, IberiaTravel.com.

In Acadia Parish

Dec. 1-Jan. 2 – Christmas in Crowley . Historic Downtown, Parkerson Ave., Crowley. 5:30 p.m.-midnight. Over 200,000 dazzling animated Holiday lights synchronized to music. Tune your radio to 93.3 FM and listen to the lights! 337-783-0824 ext. 301. CrowleyChamber.com/Events.

. Corner of South Ave. E. and Elm St., Crowley. 9 am.-3 p.m. $1 per person, 12 years and younger Free. 46 vendors from throughout area, new and interesting items, door prizes, concession. Shopping and dining under one roof. 337-783-9076. Dec. 6 – Christmas in Crowley “A Holiday Affair.” Historic Downtown, Parkerson Ave., Crowley. 6 – 8 p.m. Enjoy Christmas carol, live nativity, children’s activities, a light show and more! 337-783-0824 ext. 301.

In St. Mary Parish

Dec. 1-31 – Kemper Williams Park Christmas Lights in the Park . 264 Cotten Rd., Patterson. Sun.-Thurs. 5-9 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 5-10 p.m. $2 per car. Enjoy the beautiful displays, lights and music throughout the park as you ride and gaze upon the Christmas Nights and Holiday Lights. 985-395-2298, CajunCoast.com.

. 407 Sterling Rd., Franklin. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Adults $10, Seniors & Students $8, Children 12 and under $5. Grevemberg House Museum will be decorated in the Victorian fashion with toys and dolls, Christmas tree, garlands and floral arrangements. 337-828-2092, CajunCoast.com. Dec. 1-31 – Christmas on the Cajun Coast . Various locations in St. Mary Parish. Elegant antebellum homes decked in Victorian holiday finery, boulevards of live oaks twinkling with white lights, traditional holiday performances, Christmas parades. 985-380-8224, CajunCoast.com/ChristmasEvents.

In Vermilion Parish

Dec. 7 – Abbeville’s Annual Christmas Stroll . Downtown Abbeville. 5:30-8 p.m. Free. Enjoy the sights and sounds of Christmas as local merchants open their businesses for holiday shopping, festivities and more. 337-898-4110, MostCajun.com.

For more on events throughout Acadiana all year long, you can visit lafayettetravel.com