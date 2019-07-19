NEW IBERIA, La. (Iberia Council on Aging)- Celebrate National Hot Dog Month by purchasing a Hot Dog for Seniors’ Dinner. The event will be held on, Thursday, August 1, 2019. The meal comes with a hot dog with chili, chips, cookie and a canned drink. It cost $6.00 and can be paid to the Iberia Council on Aging.

Your purchase and/or donation will help Iberia Council on Aging feed a Senior:

A $30.00 donation will feed one senior citizen Hot Homebound Meals for a week.

A $120.00 donation will feed one senior citizen Hot Homebound Meals for a month.

Our goal is to use the funds raised in this event to supplement our various Support Programs.

TO PLACE ADVANCE ORDERS CALL: (337) 367-1556

Mailing Address: 126 W. Washington St., New Iberia, LA 70560

If your office would like to be a part of this event and would like Hot Dogs delivered or ready for you to pickup, fill out and email/fax to CarolwICOA@live.com or PaulacICOA@live.com or fax (337) 367-0130

Contact # on day of event: (337) 380-6875 Address 300 Parkview (City Park), New Iberia.

We will deliver if you order 8 or more Hot Dogs! Hot Dog Event- Thursday, August 1, 2019

Please provide: Name, amount, delivery time, and pickup time

Name of Business: ___________________________________________

Address: ___________________________________________________

Phone Number: _____________________________________________

Fax Number: _______________________________________________

Contact Person: ____________________________________________

Lunches will be delivered between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Drive-thru time will be between 10:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Sponsors: Grace Hospice & Palliative Care, Co-sponsored: Iberia Manor North, Grace Home Health, Maison Teche, Griswold Home Care, Acadian Home Care, Iberia Extended Care, Oceans Behavioral Hospital, Iberia Manor South, Gardenview Assisted Living, Genesis Behavioral Hospital, Azalea Estates, Iberia Medical Center and B & B Catering (Chili)