LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Catholic Charities of Acadiana honored organizations and individuals who make significant contributions to the charitable work of the non-profit.

Whether it be fighting food insecurity, homelessness, or providing natural disaster relief, Catholic Charities of Acadiana partners with several organizations to help meet the needs of those in the community.

Ben Broussard with Catholic Charities of Acadiana says the non-profit has served those in need for decades.

However, he says it can’t be done by the non-profit alone. All organizations honored today play a major role in making sure help is provided across Acadiana.

Broussard said, “Today was an opportunity for us to thank them, to pray with them, to recognize them as charitable entities, people, families who long to serve the needs of our community alongside Catholic Charities of Acadiana.”

The non-profit also donated $200,000 to Catholic Charities Houma-Thibodeaux who are still recovering from hurricane Ida.