Carrie Underwood donates VP package to support support of the Isley Thibodeaux Art & Music Scholarship Fund

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. Country star Carrie Underwood has teamed up with Teche Center for the Arts on behalf of the Isley Thibodeaux Art & Music Scholarship Fund to offer a raffle to win Carrie Underwood Ultimate Fan VIP Package.

Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour 360 is scheduled for Sunday, September 22, 7 p.m. at Cajundome.

Purchase a $20/chance to win: 2 tickets to Carrie Underwood: The Cry Pretty Tour 360, scheduled for Sunday, September 22, 7 p.m., at the Cajundome. Plus two backstage passes and Carrie Underwood merchandise package.

Purchase tickets in person or online at techecenterforthearts.com or artsatteche.com

For more information email info@techecenterforthearts.com or call (337) 366-0629. The winner will announced on Wednesday, Sept 19, 2019 by Isley’s mother, Misty Thibodeaux.

ISLEY’S STORY (from the Isley Thibodeaux Art & Music Scholarship Fund) :



Monday, April 25, 2016, Isley and her mom, were struck by a drunk driver returning home from the Carrie Underwood concert in Lafayette. Her mom, Misty, survived the accident by a miracle, her strong Catholic faith and God’s graces. Isley, at only 10 years old, became our angel that night.



Our St. Martin Parish community continues to rally around her memory as she was a budding artist, Cajun musician, former Miss Breaux Bridge queen, State archery competitor, avid writer, devout Christian, precious daughter and friend to many! As a 5th grade student at St. Bernard School in downtown Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, her love of unicorns, rainbows, butterflies, peacocks, my Little Pony, music, art, writing and all things beautiful truly left an imprint on the hearts of many.



Before her passing, Isley was in music lessons, learning to play the fiddle at Brazos Huval School of Music, in conjunction with Teche Center for the Arts. Isley was also a budding writer. Writing her own screen play for My Little Pony. She loved to draw and paint and was registered to take the first Summer Theatre class at the Teche Center for Arts.

Teche Center for the Arts (TCA), is a community cultural center located in downtown Breaux Bridge, Louisiana. This non-profit 501c3 organization purchased an old vacant theater building in historic downtown Breaux Bridge (across from Isley’s school, St. Bernard Catholic School) to create a 250-person performance center, community stage and space­ to share its five-dimension mission: ART, MUSIC, CAJUN/CREOLE CULTURE, EDUCATION, and HISTORY.



In 2018, Isley’s family joined efforts and this year established the Teche Center for the Arts Isley Thibodeaux Art & Music Scholarship Fund. The fund will be used to extend scholarships and support for programming in art, music and culture in Isley’s memory.

“I know if Isley were here today, she would continue to embrace the mission of Teche Center for the Arts. She was learning to play the Cajun fiddle, she was a budding artist, writer and aspiring actor! I want more kids to have the opportunity to take these classes. My reason for this is that the arts offer a way of self-expression and can be an outlet in this world. It also gives me an opportunity to raise awareness of the dangers of drunk driving. We are forever grateful for her life and all the gifts she brought to our family and our community. We miss her tremendously but God is so good and we trust in His plan. She would say to me often, ‘I love you more’. This makes me smile and brings much comfort . . I love you more, Isley.”– Misty Thibodeaux, mother.

Carrie Underwood was deeply moved by the accident and dedicated her ACM award win to 10-year-old Isley on Sunday, May 1, 2016. She extended her deepest sympathies and sincere offer tCarrie Underwood donates VP package to support support of the Isley Thibodeaux Art & Music Scholarship Fundo help the family. She has donated this special VIP Carrie Underwood: The Cry Pretty Tour 360 concert package in support of this effort.