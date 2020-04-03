Caring for those with Alzheimer’s disease during COVID-19 pandemic

(KLFY)- According to the CDC, Alzheimer’s disease affects a person’s ability to carry out daily activities.

During COVID-19 pandemic, that can be especially dangerous for those who are most vulnerable because of age.

Stacey Denham with Louisiana Alzheimer’s Association recommends putting reminders around the house to keep patients and caregivers safe.

“Consider placing signs in bathrooms. Put it on post-its, hand washing reminders with soap and water,” Denham explains.

Denham says the pandemic has caused many changes to a patient’s everyday routine.

She encourages caregivers to be on the lookout for behavioral changes as a sign of confusion or discomfort.

Denham adds, “If something is out of the norm then take a signal to those behaviors that something may not be right, call your primary caregiver or doctor.”

Stay-at-home orders and social distancing are especially difficult patients and their caregivers.

Denham encourages families to continue daily communication with loved ones to help everyday activities remain as normal as possible.

“There are communication tactics to facilitate a smooth transition between families and loved ones. There should be some sort of contact. That needs to be happening,” explains Denham.

For more information and resources, visit link.