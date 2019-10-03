Candy for A Cause: Halloween Candy Buy-Back Program will be underway once again at Barras Family Dentistry

LAFAYETTE, La. (Barras Family Dentistry)- Taking candy from children is usually frowned upon, but teaching them the value of giving back by donating their excess Halloween candy in support of Operation Gratitude’s Care Package Programs for U.S. Troops, Veterans and First Responders is a win-win for kids, parents, and dentists.

This Halloween, local trick-or-treaters will join kids across the nation when they bring their Halloween candy to Operation Gratitude at local collection site: Barras Family Dentistry. The sweet treats will be included in Care Packages sent to U.S. Service Members deployed overseas, Veterans, and to First Responders serving in their local communities. Candy can be brought into be donated at Barras Family Dentistry from November 1- November 7.

For the fourth year in a row Dr. Brock and Dr. Christy Barras are proud to participate in the Operation Gratitude Halloween BUY-Back Program to reduce excess sugar consumption, prevent dental decay, and teach children the importance of saying “Thank You” to all who serve. Adults are welcome to donate their left over Halloween candy by as well!

Americans spend an estimated $2.5 billion dollars on a whopping 600 million pounds of Halloween candy each year. In 2018, more than 440,000 pounds of candy was donated to Operation Gratitude and distributed to America’s Heroes through its care package programs.

“Operation Gratitude’s mission is to thank all who serve, forging strong bonds between grateful Americans and the Heroes who serve and protect them,” said Kevin Schmiegel, Lieutenant Colonel, USMC (Ret.) and CEO of Operation Gratitude. “The Halloween Candy Give-Back Program provides every American child the opportunity to learn about service, sacrifice and generosity.”

Candy for deployed Service Members, Veterans, and First Responders will be collected at Barras Family Dentistry located at 1700 Kaliste Saloom Road, Bldg 4 from November 1 through November 7 during regular business hours. In addition, Barras Family Dentistry will pay $1.00 per pound of candy donated up to 5 pounds! All children and adults with leftover or extra Halloween candy are welcome to come in. The more candy we can donate the better. Visit www.operationgratitude.com/express-your-thanks/halloween-candy to learn more.