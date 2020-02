RAYNE, La. (KLFY)- A local animal shelter is in need of volunteers and supplies.

The former Ranye Animal Shelter, now known as Haseya’s Adoption Center, needs helping hands with walking and bathing dogs as well as cleaning kennels.

Supplies such as towels, blankets, cleaning supplies, toys, treats, collars and leashes are also needed.

Want to help? Volunteers can call Kelli Brisco at (337) 372-2555 or visit the shelter’s Facebook Page.