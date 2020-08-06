Cajundome to host drive-in movie series this fall

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Cajundome and Social Entertainment announced that they will be working together this fall to bring a lineup of drive-in movies to Lafayette.

With the ‘Acadiana Drive-In,’ the two organizations say they want to bring back entertainment to the community in a safe and socially-distanced way. At the same time, both organizations say they hope to bring in some much-needed revenue after COVID-19 led to the cancellation of most of their events for 2020.

“Drive-In entertainment is a logical decision when it comes to integrating present entertainment options with social distance parameters in mind,” event organizers said in a press release. “More than 4,000 drive-ins once operated in North America, at their peak in the late 1950s. Not only will the ‘Acadiana Drive In’ be a safe way to enjoy entertainment, it will also be exciting to bring the nostalgia of 50s style events back to Acadiana.”

The Acadiana Drive-In events will operate within the current CDC & social distancing guidelines, according to the release. Eventgoers can enjoy the entertainment from their car or sit outside their vehicle in their designated tailgate spot. Cars will be directed to park at assigned spaces, creating a safe distance from other eventgoers.

The initial ‘Acadiana Drive-In’ entertainment line-up will be released soon. For more information visit www.socialentertainment.net and follow @AcadianaDriveIn on Facebook for all upcoming announcements and events. Sponsorships are currently available, please contact Maaike at Social Entertainment for more information.