Cajundome readies for full weekend of drive-in events

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Cajundome will be welcoming patrons to a full weekend of outdoor events on Oct. 17 and 18.

The Acadiana Drive-In, a partnership between the Cajundome and local event production company Social Entertainment, will host their first drive-in movie and outdoor concert events this weekend

Saturday night will feature two family-friendly drive-in movie events, the first featuring Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse at 6:30 p.m., with special pre-show appearances by the Schoolhouse Safari and All Aboard Party Train, in addition to a social distanced photo with Spiderman himself at each participating vehicle.

The evening movie showing will feature Indiana Jones Raiders of the Lost Ark at 9 p.m. Concessions will be provided by the Cajundome and Reggie’s Soulfood.

On Sunday, the Acadiana Drive-In presents the Aaron & Sully American Drive-In Tour, in the Cajundome parking lot at 7 p.m. The voices of the rock bands Godsmack & Staind, Aaron Lewis and Sully Erna will combine for a unique and intimate outdoor acoustic performance. Fans will sit in designated pods set-up throughout the parking lot. Ticket prices are per pod and include up to four guests. Concessions will be provided by the Cajundome and Reggie’s Soulfood.

The Acadiana Drive-In events will operate within current CDC and social distancing guidelines, said Cajundome officials. Masks will be required when outside of fans’ designated vehicle or pod space. For all guidelines and event policies, please visit cajundome.com.

Tickets for these events are currently on sale online. For all upcoming Acadiana Drive-In events

and ticket information, visit cajundome.com and follow @AcadianaDriveIn on Facebook.