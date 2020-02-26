Cajun musician Ray Abshire, member of The Balfa Brothers, dies

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Ray Abshire, a renowned Cajun musician who played in the Balfa Brothers band, has died. He passed away on Tuesday at age 68.

Abshire played regional roots music around the world and was member of the Louisiana Folk Artist Hall of Fame.

Ray Abshire playing with The Balfa Brothers at the Festival Acadian in Lafayette, 1974. (rayabshire.com)

From early dance halls to the Kennedy Center in New York, Abshire was instrumental in the resurgence of Cajun roots music that inspired new generations including his sons, Travis and Brent.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, in the Delhomme Chapel.

Burial will take place in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Cemetery.

