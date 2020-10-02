Cajun Harley Davidson to host fundraiser for pre-school student undergoing epilepsy treatment

Scott, La. (KLFY)- Cajun Harley Davidson will host a fundraiser to assist with travel expenses for a local 3-year-old girl who is undergoing treatment for a neurological disorder.

The “Relief for River Rose” fundraiser will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 3. at 724 I-10 S. Frontage Road in Scott. The event will include a silent auction and plate lunches for purchase.

All profits will go toward assisting the child who will be part of a medical study at Chicago Children’s Hospital as she undergoes treatment seizures, organizers said.