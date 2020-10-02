Cajun Harley Davidson to host fundraiser for pre-school student undergoing epilepsy treatment

Community
Posted: / Updated:

Scott, La. (KLFY)- Cajun Harley Davidson will host a fundraiser to assist with travel expenses for a local 3-year-old girl who is undergoing treatment for a neurological disorder.

The “Relief for River Rose” fundraiser will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 3. at 724 I-10 S. Frontage Road in Scott. The event will include a silent auction and plate lunches for purchase.

All profits will go toward assisting the child who will be part of a medical study at Chicago Children’s Hospital as she undergoes treatment seizures, organizers said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar