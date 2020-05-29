Cajun Chili Fest 2020 canceled, will return in 2021, organizers said

LAFAYETTE, La. (Press release)- Cajun Chili Fest will not be held this year, but is planned to return in 2021. Organizers, in consultation with local and state representatives of CASI (Chili Appreciation Society International) made the decision due to the uncertainties presented by the current COVID-19 public health emergency.

“Our sponsors, cooking teams and volunteers have all expressed support of this difficult decision, and we’re grateful for them and for their commitment to next year’s event,” said Renee Menard, executive director of Family Promise of Acadiana, a local nonprofit serving homeless families.

For more information, visit CajunChiliFest.com, FamilyPromiseAcadiana.org or the event’s Facebook page.