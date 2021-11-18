Building dedication honors local leader, civil rights activist Joseph “Joe” Dennis

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A Lafayette leader serving on numerous boards including the Southwest Louisiana Center for Health Services, the Smile Community Action Agency, and the Glenn Armentor Scholarship Program was honored Wednesday with a building dedication so his legacy of lifting up his community will never be forgotten.

Joseph “Joe” Dennis as he’s known was instrumental in moving Acadiana forward with equality for and fair opportunity for all, but especially black people during the civil rights era.

The Lafayette Neighborhood Economic Development Corporation presented the dedication in conjunction with the Sterling Grove Housing Development and the downtown Evangeline Apartments.

Now in his 90’s, Dennis is being honored for his lifelong contributions.

Well deserved; Congratulations Mr. Dennis!