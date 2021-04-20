Brookdale Senior Living launches plate lunch fundraiser for family of Seacor Power victim

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Brookdale Senior Living facility in Lafayette is helping the family of one of their own after their father lost his life on the Seacor Power lift boat.

Sales and marketing manager, Raysha Boudreaux, explains, “We just felt this is an opportunity to put ourselves in their shoes and help out as much as we possibly can.”

They are remembering and thinking about the families of those lost and those still missing after an oilfield lift boat capsizes in the Gulf of Mexico because the tragedy hits close to home for staff and residents.

“Mr. Ernest’s daughter, Tonya Jasman, is one our resident caregivers. She provides direct care to our residents,” adds Boudreaux.

69-year-old Ernest Williams of Arnaudville was pulled from the water Thursday.

With the help of their personal kitchen staff, Brookdale is hosting a jambayla plate lunch drive Friday with all proceeds going to the Williams’ family.

Boudreaux continues, “You don’t have to call ahead. It’s a drive-by event. We invite everyone to come and support this family.”

Boudreaux says she came up with the idea because she’s part of an oilfield family herself and put herself in Tonya’s shoes.

That’s when she knew she had to do anything she could to help and lend her support.

“I know Tonya very well. There are other people not personally but I know very well. We are all connected. The unity of South Louisiana is second to none,” Boudreaux says.

When: Friday, April 23rd from 11:00am-2:00pm

Where: 215 West Farrel Road, Lafayette

$10 per plate lunch