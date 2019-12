The Breaux Bridge Fire Department is inviting the community to celebrate Christmas at the fire station on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Santa himself will be in attendance from 11:00 am until noon!

Parents can bring in a gift for their child for Santa to give to them. The gift limit is $20 and must be placed under the Christmas tree prior to Santa’s arrival to the station.

The Christmas party is open to the public. The BBFD will provide drinks, hot dogs, chips and deserts.