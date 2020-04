LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana, with the help of the Three O’Clock Project and United Way, are giving out out free meals for children in the community.

This service is available to anyone 18 and under and includes seven days-worth of breakfasts and lunches.

At 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29, meals will distributed at 1000 Marie Antoinette in Lafayette.

Meals will be distributed Thursday, April 30, at the Opelousas Club at 814 East Laurent Street.