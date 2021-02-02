‘Borden’s Lady,’ who served at Johnston Street ice cream shop for 56 years, dies at 90

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Advertiser)- Ella Meaux, affectionately known as the “Borden’s Lady, has died at age 90.

Meaux worked at Borden’s Ice Cream Shoppe for 56 years before retiring in 2017. The store announced her death in a Facebook post.

“She was a light in the community. A warm heart serving a cold delight,” shop owner Kackie Lerille wrote. “If you ask current employees where they learned their skills from; they will tell you that they learned them from so-and-so, who learned them from so-and-so, who learned them from Mrs. Ella.

“She taught us all that we know about ice cream and even more about life. She was a light in all of our lives, and she will be deeply missed.”

When Meaux first started at Borden’s Ice Cream Shoppe in 1961, a scoop of ice cream cost a nickel, a banana split cost 39 cents and a soda was only 20 cents. Johnston Street was only two lanes. Her favorite item to serve was a banana split.

When she retired, the life-long Lafayette resident told the Daily Advertiser that she wanted to spend more time with her family and gardening.

Read The Advertiser’s full story here.