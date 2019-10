OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- An Opelousas mom plans to help deter bullying in her community with a project she's started, using a box that encouraging youth to speak up.

"Listen." "Leave." "Tell." The three word phrase created by Shauna Sias is being promoted to spread a powerful message among youth in the state. In light of recent bullying-stemmed suicides, she created the #BullyBox project to help promote safe self-expression." The recent suicide of 13-year-old Traeh Thyssen of Baton Rouge went viral after his mother said students cut his hair on multiple occasions and bullied him.

"His siblings found him hanging in the closet. I couldn't just sit by and do nothing," said Sias.

She was so crushed by this, it inspired her to create this idea. "It's a tangible item. It is a box. You put submissions in it, but I want it to be more of a lifestyle," she added.

The BullyBox is a locked box that students can use to deposit notes about bullying they're experiencing. It is similar to confessional, she hopes to have in all Pre-K through high school campuses.