Blue Monday Jam returns Rock’n’Bowl de Lafayette on Oct. 14

Downtown Lafayette, La. (KLFY)- Blue Monday makes its return in a big way this fall.

There are two big dates to know.



On October 14 will feature Warren Storm and Yvette Landry at Rock & Bowl in downtown Lafayette. Then on October 24, the Black Pot Festival kickoff honoring Clifton Chenier, Rockin’ Dopsie and Buckwheat Zydeco.



All proceeds go back to the aging musicians here in town.



Just a heads up Acadiana, there will also be a Blue Monday Halloween themed show on October 31 (take note, this is a Thursday).

Keep up with upcoming Blue Monday events here.

