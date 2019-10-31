Live Now
Black Caucus honoree, Grand Coteau native Jacqueline “Jackie” Johnson dies

Jacqueline "Jackie" Johnson

GRAND COTEAU, La.- Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at a 9 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church for Jacqueline “Jackie” Johnson, 70, the former Jacqueline Richard, who passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, at her home in Grand Coteau.

Interment will be in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Grand Coteau.

Mrs. Johnson was a native and lifelong resident of Sunset and was a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Grand Coteau. She was an honorary member of the Black Caucus.

She loved to travel, listen to music and enjoyed watching Rajon Rondo #9, play basketball and attend his basketball camp.

Survivors include three daughters, former Mayor, Shaterral Johnson of Grand Coteau, Saderla Johnson and her companion, Charles Walker, of Sunset and Surley Johnson Williams and her husband, Neville, of New Orleans; the father of her children, Wilbert Johnson of Lafayette; six grandchildren, Anasia Malveaux, Lamar Miller, Capriani Frank, Chad Frank, II, Amorie Boxie and Saevon Williams; her Godchildren, Gladys Charles, Paula Guilbeau and Wanda Brown Thibodeaux; and her nieces and nephews, Tafara Hayes, Tonnerick Hayes and Mel Hayes.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Shameka Johnson; her parents, George Richard and the former Mabel Colomb; and one sister, Mary Ann Hayes.

