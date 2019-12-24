The following is Bishop Douglas Deshotel’s Christmas message to the people of Acadiana.

Hello, I’m Bishop Douglas Deshotel of the Catholic Diocese of Lafayette. St. John tells us ‘God so loved the world that He sent His only Son.’

This season, as we gather together with family and friends, let us recall this beautiful mystery that God came to share in our human nature, that we might share in His life, for all eternity.

We give gifts to each other at Christmas time to remind us of the generosity of God and His great love for us, and how He has presented Himself to us in the newborn Christ Child, in the most vulnerable way possible, so that anyone could feel attracted to them and be drawn into the beauty, truth and goodness of the newborn child.

As Bishop of the Diocese of Lafayette, I wish all of you and all of your families a very holy and happy Christmas season. God bless you all.”