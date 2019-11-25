Live Now
Bishop Douglas Deshotel shares Thanksgiving Message

Community
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Diocese of Lafayette Bishop Douglas Deshotel released his annual Thanksgiving message today. Below is a transcription of his message.

Hello, I’m Bishop Douglas Deshotel of the Diocese of Lafayette, wishing you and your family a very happy Thanksgiving.

Psalm 92 reminds us “It is a good thing to give thanks to the Lord.”  Thanksgiving is at the heart of Christian life.  The principle focus of our Catholic Mass is an act of thanksgiving for what God has done for us in Jesus.

I pray that your gathering today be a time of blessing and grace.  God keep you, and all whom you cherish, this Thanksgiving Day.  I also pray that during the holy season of Advent, we may continue to bring the Gospel to a world that needs Christ to be born in the hearts of all.

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone.

— Bishop Douglas Deshotel

