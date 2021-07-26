Big Brothers Big Sisters expanding Boys and Girls Club into Abbeville

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana (BBBS) is expanding its Boys and Girls Club-based program to the Vermilion Club in Abbeville, opening an opportunity for volunteers to mentor and support youth in the area.

The program will allow Bigs (volunteer mentors) and Littles (underserved youth) to build a supportive relationship in a space where young people spend their free time, share interests and hobbies, develop goals, and have fun.

Bigs will meet with their Littles once a week at the Vermilion Club where they can utilize the activities and space that the Boys and Girls Club (BGCA) has to offer while adhering to BGCA safety standards.

BBBS is now recruiting adult volunteers who reside or work in Vermilion Parish to serve as mentors to the youth enrolled at the Vermilion Club. Interested individuals can visit www.acadianabigs.com/volunteer to learn more.