Beloved local pastor Bishop Roy L.H. Winbush dies

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Gethsemane Church of God in Christ of Lafayette, La. has announced the death of

Bishop Roy L. H. Winbush.

He was 91.

“The God of all glory and grace has providentially called home and into His presence, Bishop Roy L. H. Winbush, a choice servant of the Lord, on December 19, 2021 in Lafayette, La. while surrounded by close loved ones. Bishop Winbush’s faithfulness, humility and visionary leadership will be missed, not only in Acadiana region and the churches he pastored, but throughout the nation and the world.”

Bishop Winbush graduated Magna Cum Laude from Southern University A&M College with a

Bachelor of Science Degree. While attending the university, he served as class president and

news reporter for the campus newspaper. To further his studies, he attended Union Theological

Seminary in New York, received his Master of Divinity Degree from the New Orleans Baptist

Theological Seminary, and his Doctor of Divinity Degree from C.H. Mason Theological

Seminary in Atlanta, Georgia.

He served as 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army, served in Korea and received an

honorable discharge. He answered the call to ministry and preached his first message in Pusan, Korea.

“Bishop Winbush will remain in the hearts of all he impacted through his influential and

innovative leadership, his devotion to his family and his church community. Many describe him

as a “humble, powerful and personable leader.” His legacy will impact generations to come.”

Winbush served as a pastor for 65 years. He is the Pastor Emeritus of Emmanuel Church of God in Christ in Opelousas, Gethsemane Church of God in Christ in Lafayette and First Church of God in Christ in Crowley.

Winbush will lie in state on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Gethsemane Church of God in Christ.

The local/jurisdictional service will follow at 7 p.m.

A national service honoring the life and legacy of Bishop Roy L. H. Winbush will be held Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Gethsemane Church of God in Christ.