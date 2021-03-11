Beloved Acadiana veterinarian Dr. John ‘Wayland’ Lambert, passes away

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Dr. John Wayland “Bill” Lambert, a well-known and beloved Acadiana veterinarian, has passed away, leaving an entire community of pet owners and veterinary colleagues in mourning.

Evangeline Veterinary Clinic’s Dr. Lambert passed away Sunday, March 7, at age 79.

“If all dogs go to heaven, then Dr. Lambert had a welcoming committee,” his staff said.

A visitation will be held Friday, March 12th 2021 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, March 13th 2021 at 8:00 a.m. at the David Funeral Home-Lafayette (316 Youngsville Hwy, Lafayette, LA 70508).

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 13th 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the same location.

His burial will be held on Saturday, March 13th 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery (2111 W Pinhook Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508).

