Before heading out the door this Halloween, make sure you have this app downloaded and ready to go

(KLFY)- It’s that time of the year when children put on costumes and walk door to door looking for treats.

But did you know through the statewide non-profit, there is an app for the whole family that will scan your trick or treating path for registred sex offenders?

St. Landry Parish Sheriif Bobby Guidroz explains, “Sheriff’s offices and police departments are given the app so that we can notify residents.”

That app is called “OffenderWatch“.

You can simply type in your address and a map showing registries will pop up.

You can also sign up for notifications should your trick of treating path take you in a different direction.

“It really is a great program,” adds Sheriff Guidroz.

Google Play

Apple App Store