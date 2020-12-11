Beauty in everyday life: Opelousas photo series turns lens on neighborhoods

Opelousas Museum is gathering photos from residents to create a new exhibit called “Where We Live: Opelousas Neighborhoods.” (Hope for Opelousas)

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (The Advertiser)- Neighborhoods are where people live, raise families, play, pray, mourn and relax. And now more than ever, people are spending time in their neighborhoods due to the pandemic.

To document those everyday moments, the Opelousas Museum is asking the public to send in original photos of their neighborhoods for an exhibit called “Where We Live: Opelousas Neighborhoods.”

The St. Landry museum is collecting photos on an ongoing basis through Feb. 28, 2021.

“Through the lens of a camera, one may see in everyday life, extraordinary beauty,” museum project coordinator Patrice Melnick said.

Beginning Dec. 15, a selected photo will be featured on the Opelousas Museum Facebook page each week, creating a community-wide family album.

“Where We Live: Opelousas Neighborhoods” was created when the museum was looking for a way to interact with the community while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. So they started with social media.

“Opelousas is a historical town, celebrating its tricentennial next year, and is full of heart,” Melnick said. “Many people have cellphones and share photos daily. It seemed natural to invite residents to showcase their own neighborhoods.”

Opelousas Museum proposed the project to Mayor Julius Alsandor, who enthusiastically endorsed it, Melnick said. The exhibit documents and showcases Opelousas through the lenses of residents.

Read The Advertiser’s full story here.

If you would like to participate, go to the Opelousas Museum Facebook Page. Post your image on the timeline or send to museum@cityofopelousas.com.