Bayou Teche Brewing and Tony Chachere’s release gumbo stout

Opelousas, LA – What could possibly be better with gumbo than a good stout beer?

How about a Bayou Teche Brewing stout made with Tony Chachere’s®?

Tony Chachere’s and Bayou Teche Brewing are proud to introduce Gumbo Stout, with Creole roux and spices for a limited time only.

“Adding gumbo to beer is not as strange as it may seem. It gives the beer a roasted and smoky flavor from both the roux and barley,” the announcement said Tuesday.

Those flavors are accentuated by the salt, cayenne and black peppers. The rich, velvety stout has a hint of caramel thanks to the infusion of Tony Chachere’s Creole Instant Roux Mix, Creole Gumbo Base Mix, Creole Gumbo Dinner Mix and No Salt Seasoning Blend.

“You could say it’s the Cajun version of the Mexican Michelada … spicy, savory and thirst quenching,” said Brian Broussard Bayou Teche Brewing’s Brewmaster. “Gumbo Stout plays off of the savory flavors of Tony’s Creole Roux with a nice, back-of-the-throat spiciness that traditional gumbo spices provide.”