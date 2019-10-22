Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Bayou Teche Brewing and Tony Chachere’s release gumbo stout

Community
Posted: / Updated:

Opelousas, LA – What could possibly be better with gumbo than a good stout beer?

How about a Bayou Teche Brewing stout made with Tony Chachere’s®?

Tony Chachere’s and Bayou Teche Brewing are proud to introduce Gumbo Stout, with Creole roux and spices for a limited time only.

“Adding gumbo to beer is not as strange as it may seem. It gives the beer a roasted and smoky flavor from both the roux and barley,” the announcement said Tuesday.

Those flavors are accentuated by the salt, cayenne and black peppers. The rich, velvety stout has a hint of caramel thanks to the infusion of Tony Chachere’s Creole Instant Roux Mix, Creole Gumbo Base Mix, Creole Gumbo Dinner Mix and No Salt Seasoning Blend. 

“You could say it’s the Cajun version of the Mexican Michelada … spicy, savory and thirst quenching,” said Brian Broussard Bayou Teche Brewing’s Brewmaster. “Gumbo Stout plays off of the savory flavors of Tony’s Creole Roux with a nice, back-of-the-throat spiciness that traditional gumbo spices provide.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
49°F A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Mostly clear. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar