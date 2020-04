LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: ABACUS and MAISON TITLE are offering home-style meals made by ABACUS daily for displaced restaurant workers starting April 27, 2020.

Plates will be offered at no charge Monday through Friday, to be picked up curb-style at ABACUS, 530 West Pinhook.

Abacus will be open for regular take out lunch from 11 a.m. to 1: 30 p.m. The meal service for hospitality workers will be from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Any questions may be directed to Robert Fruge at (337) 945-7463.