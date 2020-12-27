Avoid the holiday hassle while returning or exchanging gifts

(KLFY)- The day after Christmas marks the third busiest day in retail as consumers take to the stores to return that sweater two sizes too small.

In a 2019 national survey, 77 percent of consumers retuned a portion of their holiday gifts with nearly 20 percent returning more than half of their gifts.

2020 looks to be no different.

However, more retailers have changed return policies this holiday season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jillian Dickerson with the Better Business Bureau continues, “Don’t wait in line for 45 minutes, everyone is returning today. You may find out that you have to go online.”

Many brick and mortar stores are turning to online returns.

The Better Business Bureau tells customers double check return and exchange policies, even if you are familiar with the brand.

“Beware that because of COVID companies changed adjusted policies. If you have a favorite store, still check. Things have changed,” says Dickerson.

With an expected ten percent increase in tech gifts under the tree, your wrapping paper won’t come with a warranty but your new gift might.

“Something to be aware of electronics and home appliances go through manufacturer, not retailers, find out how it works. You may have to go through manufacturers if an item stops working or needs replacement parts,” Dickerson adds.

Fortunately for shoppers, the pandemic forced many retailers to become more lenient within their policies.

However, return policies are only valid during a specific time period so don’t miss your chance to make their return or exchange.

Dickerson explains, “Stores are not legally required to offer refunds or returns.”