LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — After two years on assignment with Second Harvest Food Bank, National Guard soldiers are on to their next assignment. The food bank is in need of volunteers to fill their place.

The soldiers are expected to roll out at the beginning of April, leaving a tremendous void in everyday operations at the food bank.

Natasha Curley with Second Harvest said the soldiers gave over 100,000 volunteer hours, which is equivalent to 40 employees for the bank.

Currently, Second Harvest has around 30 on staff. Losing the National Guard essentially cuts the food bank’s number of employees from 70 back to 30, Curley said.

“We will have to fill that,” Curley said. “We are calling on Acadiana. We need volunteers now more than ever.”

The National Guard started helping Second Harvest in April 2020, fresh on the heels of the COVID pandemic. Curley said they’ve helped provide over 15 million meals in that time.

For two years, they stayed with Acadiana through back-to-back hurricanes in 2020, 2021’s deep freeze, and Hurricane Ida.

Staff Sergeant Jeremy Blake said they did everything.

“We did everything from mass distribution to different types of projects, to disaster relief,” Blake said.

Now it’s Acadiana’s turn. Curley said they need volunteers to do what Second Harvest does best.

She said due to increasing fuel and food prices, they are seeing more families flock to the food bank and its pantries.

“Volunteers will help us make sure no one goes hungry,” said Curley.

Click here to see volunteer opportunities.