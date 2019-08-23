Arnaudville Volunteer Fire Dept. to host annual black pot cook off fundraiser on Sept. 14

ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY)- The Arnaudville Volunteer Fire Deptartment is hosting its a first annual black pot cook off.

The event will kick off at 10 a.m. on Sept. 14, 2019.

The cook off will include wild game, domestic and vegetable.

Entry fee will be $50/pot for meat $25/pot for vegetable.

Entry forms are be made and will be posted on Facebook with instructions on how to enter.

Dustin Sonnier and Matt James and The Southern Drifters for entertainment as well as a live auction.

The event is a fundraiser for the department.